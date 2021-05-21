Nucor (NYSE:NUE) PT Raised to $95.00

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NUE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nucor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded Nucor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Nucor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.50.

Shares of NUE opened at $101.13 on Monday. Nucor has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $107.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.29 and its 200-day moving average is $64.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.72, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nucor will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Nucor news, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,855,390.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $196,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,107.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,537 shares of company stock worth $26,145,749 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

