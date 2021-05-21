Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Price Target Lowered to $56.00 at SVB Leerink

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) had its price target decreased by SVB Leerink from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

NUAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price target on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum restated a hold rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuance Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nuance Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $52.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 529.80, a P/E/G ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. Nuance Communications has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $53.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.64.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Nuance Communications will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 169,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $8,908,746.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 825,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,430,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 120,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $6,372,108.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 382,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,263,276.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 331,570 shares of company stock valued at $17,320,366. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Nuance Communications by 80.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 25.3% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

