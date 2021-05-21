NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOW Inc. is a distributor to the energy and industrial sectors. It stocks and sells a comprehensive offering of products for the upstream, midstream, and downstream & industrial market segments. The Company offers stock keeping units, including pipe, valves and valve automation, fittings, instrumentation, mill and industrial supplies, tools, safety supplies, electrical products, drilling and production equipment, fabricated equipment, and industrial paints and coatings. NOW also provides supply chain management solutions to energy and industrial manufacturing companies around the world. It operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get NOW alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DNOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of NOW in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of DNOW traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.58. The company had a trading volume of 597,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,276. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.14. NOW has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $11.98.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.37 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NOW will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in NOW by 7.5% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 38,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NOW in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in NOW in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new stake in NOW in the first quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in NOW by 777.7% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 188,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 167,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NOW (DNOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.