Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.040-2.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $645 million-$655 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $644.35 million.Novanta also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.490-0.530 EPS.
NASDAQ NOVT traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.71. 752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.42. Novanta has a 12-month low of $95.53 and a 12-month high of $146.16.
Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.19. Novanta had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Novanta will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,015,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,312,423.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,572 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total transaction of $500,758.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,569,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,276 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,077 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Novanta Company Profile
Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.
