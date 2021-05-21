Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.040-2.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $645 million-$655 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $644.35 million.Novanta also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.490-0.530 EPS.

NASDAQ NOVT traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.71. 752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.42. Novanta has a 12-month low of $95.53 and a 12-month high of $146.16.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.19. Novanta had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Novanta will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOVT. TheStreet raised shares of Novanta from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novanta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,015,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,312,423.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,572 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total transaction of $500,758.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,569,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,276 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,077 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

