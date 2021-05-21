nOS One Day Trading Volume Tops $4,230.00 (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. nOS has a total market capitalization of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, nOS has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One nOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get nOS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00068230 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.56 or 0.00416347 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.45 or 0.00209800 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004053 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $407.61 or 0.00989201 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00029826 BTC.

nOS Coin Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . nOS’s official website is nos.io . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for nOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.