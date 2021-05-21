Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $385.73.

NOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In related news, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 4,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,797.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,302. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total transaction of $1,664,045.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,378 shares of company stock valued at $6,235,825 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $371.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.06. The company has a market cap of $59.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $378.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.