North Growth Management Ltd. Sells 40,000 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

North Growth Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Itron accounts for approximately 1.7% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Itron were worth $9,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITRI. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the first quarter worth $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Itron by 69.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Itron by 120.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Itron alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Itron in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Itron in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Itron in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total value of $42,257.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,048.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $51,505.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,602.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,653 shares of company stock worth $718,879. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITRI stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.64. 2,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,277. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.53 and a 200 day moving average of $91.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.49 and a 52-week high of $122.31. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -56.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $519.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Itron Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.