Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $38.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 15,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $587,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,500,101 shares in the company, valued at $94,378,812.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Erik B. Nordstrom sold 15,568 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $540,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,616,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,906,034.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,489 shares of company stock worth $3,216,987. 5.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 87.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.