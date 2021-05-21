Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Barclays

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NRDBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS NRDBY opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.11. Nordea Bank Abp has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $10.68.

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

