Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Lifted to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NRDBY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordea Bank Abp has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS NRDBY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.47. The company had a trading volume of 41,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,436. The company has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. Nordea Bank Abp has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $10.68.

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

