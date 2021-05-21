NiSource (NYSE:NI) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of NiSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NiSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NiSource from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.22.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $25.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day moving average of $23.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of -32.05, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. NiSource has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $26.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $59,546.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $122,653.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,924 shares of company stock worth $293,350. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the first quarter worth $25,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

