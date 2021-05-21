NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Cut to $172.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $173.00 to $172.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NKE. Citigroup cut shares of NIKE from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.29.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.68. 41,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,381,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. NIKE has a one year low of $92.37 and a one year high of $147.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $15,081,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in NIKE by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,531,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $203,618,000 after acquiring an additional 287,639 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. SageGuard Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

