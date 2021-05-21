NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stake Lifted by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,539 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NIKE from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Williams Financial Group began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.29.

Shares of NKE opened at $133.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.15, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.37 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.