Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) Trading Down 53.3% Over Last Week

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded down 16.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 21st. Over the last week, Niftyx Protocol has traded down 53.3% against the dollar. Niftyx Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.96 million and approximately $459,668.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niftyx Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000573 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00070981 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00017020 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.66 or 0.01030246 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00099220 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,500.80 or 0.09400785 BTC.

Niftyx Protocol Profile

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) is a coin. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Niftyx Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niftyx Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niftyx Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

