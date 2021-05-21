NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Shares Acquired by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 9.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,103 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,854 shares during the period. NIC makes up approximately 1.7% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIC were worth $5,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in NIC by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 218,449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,412,000 after purchasing an additional 29,845 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in NIC by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in NIC by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 250,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 152,647 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in NIC in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in NIC in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EGOV. Barrington Research cut shares of NIC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Northcoast Research cut shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of EGOV stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. NIC Inc. has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $35.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 0.27.

NIC Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services and payment solutions that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company operates through three segments: State Enterprise, Payments, and TourHealth.

