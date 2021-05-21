NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target Raised to $75.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.03.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $74.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.54 and its 200 day moving average is $76.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $145.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $56.79 and a 1 year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 350,316 shares of company stock worth $26,377,231. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

