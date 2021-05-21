Nexo 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $15.44 Million (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. One Nexo coin can now be bought for $2.27 or 0.00005525 BTC on major exchanges. Nexo has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and approximately $15.44 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nexo has traded 39.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nexo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00072333 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00017045 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.32 or 0.01082815 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00058367 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,882.94 or 0.09441464 BTC.

About Nexo

Nexo is a coin. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Nexo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.