Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) PT Raised to $33.00 at Compass Point

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) had its target price upped by Compass Point from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Compass Point currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newtek Business Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Newtek Business Services from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.33.

NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $31.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $715.37 million, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.31. Newtek Business Services has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $32.71.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 32.87%. On average, analysts expect that Newtek Business Services will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.84%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Newtek Business Services by 73,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

