Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 11.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,090,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 111,798 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Newmont were worth $65,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,446.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEM. Argus upped their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research cut their price objective on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $230,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,761,320.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $314,304.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,199,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,053,676. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont stock opened at $73.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $59.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.33 and a 12 month high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. On average, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.