NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Shares Gap Down to $25.11

Shares of NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.11, but opened at $23.80. NeuroPace shares last traded at $24.50, with a volume of 768 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Get NeuroPace alerts:

In other news, Director Frank M. Fischer purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 93,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,947. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Irina Ridley purchased 2,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 287,352 shares of company stock worth $4,884,984 over the last ninety days.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroPace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroPace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.