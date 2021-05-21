Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $279.51 Million

Analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to report sales of $279.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $312.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $265.40 million. Neurocrine Biosciences reported sales of $302.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $236.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.81 million.

NBIX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.21.

Shares of NBIX stock traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,431. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.70 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.56. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $136.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,348,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,142,000 after purchasing an additional 232,127 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,572,000 after acquiring an additional 53,898 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $102,648,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,458,000 after acquiring an additional 327,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 901,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,703,000 after acquiring an additional 140,893 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

