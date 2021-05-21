Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $16.46 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Netflix in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz forecasts that the Internet television network will post earnings of $16.46 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Netflix’s FY2024 earnings at $20.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $25.56 EPS.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Truist reduced their price objective on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.13.

NFLX stock opened at $501.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Netflix has a 52 week low of $397.86 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $519.87 and its 200 day moving average is $519.32. The firm has a market cap of $222.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,807,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,027,537,000 after acquiring an additional 75,700 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,181,549,000 after acquiring an additional 86,712 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,808,865,000 after acquiring an additional 998,090 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,187,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,271,291,000 after acquiring an additional 66,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,400,355,000 after acquiring an additional 25,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.