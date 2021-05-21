NEST Protocol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.80 Million (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 23.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NEST Protocol has traded down 36.2% against the U.S. dollar. NEST Protocol has a market capitalization of $39.94 million and $4.80 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00076200 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00018326 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $488.47 or 0.01172113 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00061218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,137.15 or 0.09927411 BTC.

NEST Protocol Coin Profile

NEST Protocol (NEST) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEST Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEST Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

