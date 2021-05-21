Neo Lithium (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) Trading Down 5.7%

Neo Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:NTTHF)’s stock price was down 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.91 and last traded at $1.97. Approximately 122,913 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 315,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Neo Lithium from $3.70 to $3.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88.

Neo Lithium Corp., a lithium brine exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Tres Quebradas (3Q) project covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares, including a salar complex of approximately 16,000 hectares located in Catamarca Province, Argentina.

