Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday. They set a market outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.43.

ALKT stock opened at $30.30 on Monday. Alkami Technology has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $49.32.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

