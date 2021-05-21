NCR (NYSE:NCR) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

NCR (NYSE:NCR) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on NCR. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NCR has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.33.

Shares of NYSE:NCR opened at $48.49 on Monday. NCR has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.18 and its 200-day moving average is $35.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.84.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. On average, analysts forecast that NCR will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $132,273.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,348.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $4,836,206.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,277,193.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,824 shares of company stock valued at $5,372,069 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of NCR by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NCR by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

