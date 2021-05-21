Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.71

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.71 and last traded at $17.49, with a volume of 15205 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Navient from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Navient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.19.

Get Navient alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.33.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.37 million. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $225,446.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Navient by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,308,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,669,000 after buying an additional 102,099 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Navient by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,313,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,722,000 after acquiring an additional 337,684 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in Navient by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Navient in the fourth quarter worth $3,260,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Navient in the fourth quarter valued at $1,140,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navient Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.