NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Outperform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG) to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has GBX 240 ($3.14) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 190 ($2.48).

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NWG. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 240.83 ($3.15).

Shares of LON NWG opened at GBX 201.40 ($2.63) on Thursday. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 208.30 ($2.72). The stock has a market cap of £23.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -57.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 196.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 174.02.

In other NatWest Group news, insider Katie Murray purchased 95,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 197 ($2.57) per share, with a total value of £187,311.54 ($244,723.73). Over the last three months, insiders bought 95,234 shares of company stock worth $18,761,208.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

