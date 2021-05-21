Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) VP Sells $78,117.60 in Stock

Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $78,117.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,926,531.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dong Chune Christopher Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 9,290 shares of Natus Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $250,830.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 21,927 shares of Natus Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $620,753.37.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 10,108 shares of Natus Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $277,666.76.

NASDAQ NTUS traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.99. The company had a trading volume of 103,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,694. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $28.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.07 and a beta of 0.72.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $114.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natus Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Natus Medical by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Natus Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

