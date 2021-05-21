Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 159,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,033 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLW. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Corning by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 96,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Corning by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Corning by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,453 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 247.6% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 3,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLW opened at $43.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.50, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.34. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $20.99 and a 12-month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

GLW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

In other news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson acquired 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.89 per share, with a total value of $60,003.11. Also, CFO R Tony Tripeny sold 44,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $1,742,525.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,371,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,356,423. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

