Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 7,265 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,796 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $6,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,103,707 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $509,318,000 after acquiring an additional 306,982 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,613,173 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $252,597,000 after acquiring an additional 598,463 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,402,063 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $88,120,000 after acquiring an additional 26,129 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,500,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 367,980 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $25,726,000 after acquiring an additional 31,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BUD opened at $75.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.64, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $40.31 and a one year high of $75.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.73.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is 11.03%.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BUD shares. Societe Generale lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.25.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
