Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 24,550 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,550 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $767,548,000. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,107,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $996,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,035 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,157,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,416 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 405.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,772,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,124,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $415,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,826 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Redburn Partners raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $69.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.50, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $79.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 46.25%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

