Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $6.03 Million Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $6,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $249.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $252.93 and its 200-day moving average is $281.51. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.19 and a 12-month high of $377.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $386.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.75.

In related news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $304,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total transaction of $1,029,349.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,833,453.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,222 shares of company stock worth $11,797,773. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

