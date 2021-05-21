Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $5.62 Million Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $5,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $151.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.31 and a 200-day moving average of $145.30. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $86.43 and a 1-year high of $166.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 64.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.413 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total value of $368,702.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,000.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,994. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.55.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

