National Bankshares Raises New Gold (TSE:NGD) Price Target to C$4.00

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NGD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a C$2.25 target price on shares of New Gold in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of New Gold to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of New Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.75 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and issued a C$2.15 price objective on shares of New Gold in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Gold has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.67.

Shares of New Gold stock opened at C$2.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.36. The company has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.06. New Gold has a 12-month low of C$1.44 and a 12-month high of C$3.05.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$259.25 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

