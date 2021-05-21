National Bankshares Increases Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$7.75

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$6.25 to C$7.75 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CS. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining to C$6.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Capstone Mining currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.07.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

TSE:CS opened at C$5.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion and a PE ratio of 14.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.36. Capstone Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.54 and a 12 month high of C$6.64.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$193.03 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Capstone Mining will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capstone Mining news, insider George Leslie Brack sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.33, for a total value of C$866,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,800,000 shares in the company, valued at C$7,794,000. Also, Director Richard Norman Zimmer sold 62,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total transaction of C$260,689.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$323,689.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,357,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,679,609.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.