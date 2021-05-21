National Bankshares Downgrades Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) to Sector Perform

National Bankshares lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$102.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$495.00 to C$517.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Desjardins raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$560.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$102.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$500.00 to C$100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$356.08.

Shares of TSE CP opened at C$97.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$424.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$440.16. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$66.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$98.94. The company has a market cap of C$64.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.86%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

