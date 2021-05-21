National Bankshares Boosts Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$37.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James downgraded Canadian Western Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the company from C$33.50 to C$35.50 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$36.17.

Shares of CWB stock opened at C$35.91 on Tuesday. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$20.06 and a twelve month high of C$36.85. The company has a market cap of C$3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.93.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$245.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$235.83 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.4699999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total transaction of C$70,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,299 shares in the company, valued at C$640,647.99.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

