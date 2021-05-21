National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Raised to C$94.50

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$92.00 to C$94.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$81.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised National Bank of Canada from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$77.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$90.95.

National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$93.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$52.17 and a 52-week high of C$93.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$88.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$78.44.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.67 by C$0.48. The business had revenue of C$2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.04 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 8.0295819 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

In other news, Senior Officer Marc Knuepp sold 9,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.47, for a total transaction of C$853,637.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$59,655.48.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

