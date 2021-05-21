National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Price Target Raised to C$98.00 at CIBC

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$89.00 to C$98.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NTIOF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised National Bank of Canada from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded National Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.30.

NTIOF stock traded up $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $77.21. The company had a trading volume of 7,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,384. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $37.27 and a 1 year high of $77.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.40 and its 200 day moving average is $61.90. The company has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.28.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

