National Bank Financial Weighs in on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report released on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.83 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.75. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.26 EPS.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C$0.79. The firm had revenue of C$4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.84 billion.

CM has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$144.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$136.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$139.32.

Shares of TSE:CM opened at C$134.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$60.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$127.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$116.92. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$81.35 and a one year high of C$134.61.

In related news, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 9,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.80, for a total value of C$1,114,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$311,175.20. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.00, for a total value of C$1,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$284,260. Insiders sold a total of 61,895 shares of company stock valued at $7,433,702 over the last quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.86%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

