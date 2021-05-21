National Bank Financial Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT)

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note issued on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.46.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$51.36 million for the quarter.

