National Bank Financial Boosts Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target to C$41.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial to C$41.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$36.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$41.22.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of TSE:LB opened at C$42.74 on Tuesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$25.74 and a 52 week high of C$44.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$41.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.45. The company has a market cap of C$1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 16.12.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$247.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$239.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.8199998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 70.51%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.