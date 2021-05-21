Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Sells $1,210,301.35 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 13,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total transaction of $1,210,301.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,769,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 13th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 41,650 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $4,340,346.50.

On Monday, April 5th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,558 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $162,172.22.

On Monday, March 29th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 11,476 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $963,410.20.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,241 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $229,814.55.

On Thursday, March 11th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 17,922 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total transaction of $1,785,568.86.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 22,327 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.30, for a total transaction of $2,217,071.10.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,390 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $159,850.00.

Natera stock opened at $88.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.21 and a 12 month high of $127.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.99 and a beta of 1.66.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. The business had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. Natera’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,870 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 8,039.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 147,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,692,000 after purchasing an additional 29,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.91.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

