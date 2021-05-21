NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.198 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from NACCO Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

NACCO Industries has decreased its dividend payment by 21.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NC opened at $24.75 on Friday. NACCO Industries has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.73. The company has a market capitalization of $176.96 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.97.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.14 million for the quarter.

About NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining and natural resources businesses. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies, as well as with activated carbon producers in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Navajo Nation.

