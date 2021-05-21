MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $723.54 million-$729.57 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $705.38 million.

NYSE:MYTE traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.02. 357,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,306. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a one year low of $24.94 and a one year high of $36.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.41.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $189.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.12 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MYTE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.86.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

