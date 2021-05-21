Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Shares Gap Down to $22.60

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.60, but opened at $20.90. Myovant Sciences shares last traded at $22.10, with a volume of 2,946 shares changing hands.

MYOV has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 2.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.64.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. Research analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $752,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 175,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,935.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $169,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,420,900.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,942 shares of company stock worth $1,329,961. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Myovant Sciences during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 211.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 56.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

