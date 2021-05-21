MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

MVB Financial has increased its dividend payment by 260.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

MVBF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.52. 34,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,316. MVB Financial has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $45.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.53. The stock has a market cap of $482.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). MVB Financial had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 13.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MVB Financial will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kelly R. Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MVB Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of MVB Financial in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans.

