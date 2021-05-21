Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Morgan Stanley

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.81.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 3.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.61. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The firm had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $1,507,500.00. Also, Director Laura A. Sugg sold 21,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $396,937.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,817.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,481 shares of company stock worth $2,397,741 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,461,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,902,000 after buying an additional 769,791 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at $11,538,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at $8,866,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 334.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,130,000 after buying an additional 522,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at $7,013,000. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

