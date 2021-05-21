M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,656 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,043 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $5,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 599.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,172,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $626,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,263 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $412,300,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,253,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $606,778,000 after purchasing an additional 286,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 400,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,838,000 after purchasing an additional 261,465 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $587.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $584.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $544.10. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $232.23 and a one year high of $647.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total transaction of $3,211,458.54. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total transaction of $2,993,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,987 shares in the company, valued at $18,551,916.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,135 shares of company stock worth $9,497,094 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $622.75.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

